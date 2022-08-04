Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3.

The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Wayne M. Flerlage was driving north on Highway B when his pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Flerlage was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.