Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Wayne M. Flerlage was driving north on Highway B when his pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Flerlage was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.
