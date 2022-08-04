Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event.

The Cairo school district hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier today.

“Absolutely awesomeness is going on today. The whole point is to make sure that our community gets connected to as many resources as possible,” said Erica Brazier, Supervisor for Parent education for Alexander County parent’s teacher program.

She tells me this is the 11th year of the back-to-school bash.

“It’s absolutely important because a lot of families they don’t know what the community provides,” said Brazier. “They don’t know what Alexander County or Pulaski County those resources, and what they can have access to. And if they come here they have it all in one area.”

Shaneqa Booth is a mother of three and has participated in this event each year.

“So when they do their community bash, everybody comes around and they kind of rally up and give the community all the support and the resources that they may need,” said Booth.

Booth says she is very grateful for the program. It allows her to prepare her kids for school.

“Without them we really wouldn’t have any resources or any other outlets,” said Booth.

Incoming 10th grader Aashee Ellis says she looks forward to coming to the community bash.

“So I get excited cause I see kids playing stuff and I get to help. And you know we don’t have a lot in this town, so whenever we do, we make the fun out of it and you just have fun,” said Ellis.

The Cairo school district kicks off school on August 15.

