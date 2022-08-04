Heartland Votes

Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - and she’s adorable

Bibi gave birth to a new baby hippo late Wednesday at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Bibi gave birth to a new baby hippo late Wednesday at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!

Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, giving Fiona a sister.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

“We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky. It’s Bibi’s first time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in.”

The hippo team noticed a difference in Bibi’s behavior on the morning of August 2 and the Zoo shared the news that she was showing signs consistent with being in labor. She was restless outside and then wanted to go inside and stay there.

The team had to step in when Fiona was born six weeks premature and too small and weak to reach Bibi to nurse. They were hoping that history would not repeat itself, and it appears that it has not.

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” said Gorsuch. “A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

Five-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker are happy to hang out with each other and stay out of Bibi’s way while she bonds with the new calf.

Keepers have been separating them from Bibi periodically over the past weeks to get them used to being a duo. They’re so comfortable with each other now that 2000-pound Fiona has been seen napping on 4500-pound Tucker.

Mom and baby will not be visible to the public right away, but the Zoo will share photos and videos if the care team is able to get them without disturbing them.

Tucker and Fiona will be in the outdoor habitat as usual except during key introduction times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews are...
Water rescues underway in Madison County, Mo.
Water rescue in Jefferson County
RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton
Utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois report thousands are without...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the Rend Lake Resort will receive $17.5 million in...
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers