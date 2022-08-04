Back to school tax holiday kicks off Aug. 5-14 in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The back to school tax holiday kicked off August 5-14 in Illinois.

According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, the 10-day sales tax holiday, the first for the state in over a decade, was created to save families $50 million on school supplies. It’s part of the $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan, with relief on gas, property taxes and groceries.

“Our parents shouldn’t have to choose between buying essential school supplies for their children and putting food on the kitchen table. Our teachers shouldn’t have to break the bank to do right by the students that they nurture day in and day out,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Back to school should be as stress free as possible for working families and their children, and this tax holiday will help remove some of that burden.”

Starting on Aug. 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent.

Eligible items include qualifying clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers, rainwear and winter gear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item.

Eligible school supplies including book bags, calculators and other items used by students for studying are not subject to the $125 threshold.

According to the release, teachers are also able to take advantage of the tax holiday, saving money on classroom supplies including blackboard chalk, binders, index cards, writing tablets and more.

Teachers can also receive an income tax credit up to $250 for school supplies bought for their classrooms.

Additional resources for retailers, including a complete list of qualifying items, may be found on the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website tax.illinois.gov.

More information on property tax and income rebates can be found here. Taxpayer representatives can also answer questions and provide assistance at 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.