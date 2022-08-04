Heartland Votes

Arizona WR Marquise Brown arrested after driving 126 mph on highway, troopers say

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding,...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding, according to authorities.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say current NFL player Marquise Brown has been arrested for criminal speeding.

Arizona’s Family reports a trooper spotted a white vehicle traveling westbound on Arizona State Route 101 at a high rate of speed at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Arizona trooper clocked the vehicle at 126 mph, nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

The trooper eventually caught up to the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was later identified as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, criminal speeding is defined as going 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Brown was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Brown has been reportedly dealing with an injured hamstring leading up to the upcoming NFL season but was activated on Monday and expected to start participating in practice.

The Cardinals released the following statement after Brown’s arrest:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown in the 2019 NFL Draft before he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

A sheriff in South Carolina says deputies were shot at during an ambush attack on Wednesday.
‘An ambush to kill cops’: Sheriff says deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
After Taiwan, Pelosi in S. Korea to meet political leaders
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’