4 children injured in crash on I-55
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3.
The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m.
MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV suffered a defect and swerved.
Orr overcorrected and the SUV slid off the side of the road and flipped.
Four boys, ages 6, 7, 9 and 10, were passengers in the SUV.
Two of the boys were seriously injured in the crash and they were flown to a St. Louis hospital.
The other two boys were taken to a Perryville hospital with minor injuries.
