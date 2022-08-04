Heartland Votes

4 children injured in crash on I-55

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m.

MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV suffered a defect and swerved.

Orr overcorrected and the SUV slid off the side of the road and flipped.

Four boys, ages 6, 7, 9 and 10, were passengers in the SUV.

Two of the boys were seriously injured in the crash and they were flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The other two boys were taken to a Perryville hospital with minor injuries.

