Tracking the threat for severe weather overnight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Damaging winds and flash flooding are the biggest concerns with thunderstorms overnight. The highest rain chances will occur after sunset, so please make sure you have a way to get warnings. The best chance for isolated flash flooding and severe storms will be across southeast Missouri. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for your Thursday too. The clouds will help keep temperatures down, highs on Thursday will only be in the 80s. The weekend still looks mainly dry, with just a small chance of a few isolated storms. Highs will be back in the lower 90s with feels like numbers near 100 degrees.

