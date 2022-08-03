TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning:

The death toll still stands at 37, but Gov. Beshear anticipates the number to rise by a couple more.

The National Guard troops from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have rescued 1,300 people. Kentucky State Police has assisted in more than 600 water rescues, and Fish & Wildlife over 130 water rescues.

The governor said Tuesday afternoon that KSP has done over 1,000 wellness checks and most of the people reported missing have now been accounted for. In Wednesday morning’s update, Gov. Beshear says there are three women from Breathitt County that troopers haven’t been able to connect with and there’s enough concern for a missing person investigation.

A number of cooling centers opened up in flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who are cleaning up damage and debris to take breaks as heat indexes could hit the triple digits in some areas.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

Cooling stations are available at the following locations:

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

State parks, schools, churches and community centers across Eastern Kentucky are sheltering Kentuckians displaced by flooding. Click here for a full list and more information on state flood resources.

There are 440 people staying in shelters, but the number displaced is far higher than that.

President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Individual assistance has also been approved for Pike, Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

You can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance:

Center locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

