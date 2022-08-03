Heartland Votes

Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a drowning on the Current River in Shannon County.

Searchers recovered the body of Dee Hodges, 48, of Wichita, Kan., around noon on Tuesday.

Investigators say he disappeared while floating on the Current River overnight. Searchers found his body downriver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

