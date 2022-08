Republicans nominate Fitzpatrick for Missouri State Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - In Tuesday’s primary election, Missouri Republicans nominated Scott Fitzpatrick to run for Missouri State Auditor.

Fitzpatrick beat out his opponent, David Gregory for the Republican nomination.

Fitzpatrick will run against Alan Green (D) in November’s general election.

The current state auditor, Nicole Galloway (D), announced in June that she would not seek reelection in 2022.

Fitzpatrick is currently serving as the Missouri State Treasurer.

