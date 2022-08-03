Heartland Votes

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting...
Chris Stapleton shares special moment with 6-year-old superfan while shopping at Walmart
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO 95-1, rebuking Russia
Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash