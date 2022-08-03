Heartland Votes

Police: 3 adults, 2 kids dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police say five people, including two children, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. (WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - Police say a family of five from Florida is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The bodies were found during a wellness check.

Orlando Police found the bodies of three adults and two children, all killed in an apparent-murder suicide, as officers were doing a well-being check around 1 p.m. Tuesday in an East Park neighborhood.

Heather Collins and her fiancé, Justin Rossilini, live across from the family involved.

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare, truly,” Collins said. “I don’t even know what happened exactly. This is just absolutely terrible. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this.”

Rossilini says the family – a middle-aged couple, their adult son and their two young girls – had just moved into the home a few months ago. He hadn’t seen or heard any activity at the home for several days until police arrived late Tuesday morning.

“When I went to leave, there was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I’d seen them today. I said, ‘No, I haven’t seen them for a few days actually. Last time I saw them was about five days ago when they were checking the mail,’” he said.

Police are not releasing the identities of the deceased until next of kin is notified. They have also not released any information about what led to the apparent murder-suicide.

“I didn’t hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation,” Collins said. “Just this sickening sadness... It’s a nightmare. I don’t understand how anybody receives an end like that.”

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
A view at the 93 mile marker on I-55 of traffic backed up.
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
The NTSB is investigating after a pilot told air traffic control his co-pilot jumped from their...
Co-pilot found dead after pilot says he jumped from plane
Ukraine’s forces are deploying lethal drones in their countermeasures against Russian...
Ukraine deploys hi-tech drone warfare to counter Russian aggression
The Rend lake Resort and Conference Center in Whittington, Ill. sits empty. It was closed in...
Gov. Pritzker to make announcement at Rend Lake