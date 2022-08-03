Heartland Votes

Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Shaun Hegarty and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An Olympic bronze medalist boxer from Toledo, Ohio, is facing three criminal charges after an incident Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WTVG, Oshae Jones was part of a large scene of people “participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said Jones failed to obey their orders to leave the area and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff her.

A spokesperson for the police department said no other information about the case will be released until an Internal Affairs investigation is complete.

The boxer pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. She is due back in court later this month.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

