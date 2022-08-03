Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year.
The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers.
The 2022 schedule includes:
Saturday, August 6
- 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Tim Whiteford & the Moon Rockers
- 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Non Stop Reggae
Saturday, August 20
- 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Lone Howl
- 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Josh Caterer Trio
Saturday, September 3
- TBD
Saturday, September 24
- TBD
Saturday, October 15
- TBD
According to a release from the city, public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in downtown Carbondale during these events. Fair Days also permits visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.
The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street.
