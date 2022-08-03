Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year.

The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers.

The 2022 schedule includes:

Saturday, August 6

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Tim Whiteford & the Moon Rockers

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Non Stop Reggae

Saturday, August 20

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Lone Howl

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Josh Caterer Trio

Saturday, September 3

TBD

Saturday, September 24

TBD

Saturday, October 15

TBD

According to a release from the city, public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in downtown Carbondale during these events. Fair Days also permits visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.

The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street.

