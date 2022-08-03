Heartland Votes

Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year.

The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers.

The 2022 schedule includes:

Saturday, August 6

  • 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Tim Whiteford & the Moon Rockers
  • 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Non Stop Reggae

Saturday, August 20

  • 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Lone Howl
  • 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Josh Caterer Trio

Saturday, September 3

  • TBD

Saturday, September 24

  • TBD

Saturday, October 15

  • TBD

According to a release from the city, public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in downtown Carbondale during these events. Fair Days also permits visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.

The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on eastern Kentucky flooding on Wednesday afternoon,...
Gov. Beshear gives afternoon update on eastern Ky. flooding
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the Rend Lake Resort will receive $17.5 million in...
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Governor JB Pritzker will make an investment announcement at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday,...
Gov. Pritzker to make investment announcement at Rend Lake Resort