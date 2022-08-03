Heartland Votes

MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the...
This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project.

This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have been evaluated for four teams, pre-qualifying them to proceed with their proposals.

The teams include:

  • Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture: Comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor Bros., Inc., and HNTB Corporation.
  • The Ames Team: Comprised of Ames Construction Inc. and Parsons Transportation Group.
  • American Bridge/Burns & McDonnell Team: Comprised of American Bridge Company, Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., and Modjeski and Masters, Inc.
  • Lunda Team: Comprised of Lunda Construction Company and T.Y. Lin International.

“We are excited about the interest we received and look forward to working with the shortlisted teams to further develop their proposals,” said Chester Bridge Project Director Brian Okenfuss. “Each team has great experience in both design and construction, and the proposals will detail their plans to meet or exceed each project goal.”

MoDOT says it will issue the request for proposal in September 2022. The design-build team is expected to be selected in March 2023, with construction beginning as early as spring 2023.

For more information about the Chester Bridge design-build project, please visit the project website here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
LIVE: With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with...
The Heartland's Paranormal Places
According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected...
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects