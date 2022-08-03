MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project.

This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have been evaluated for four teams, pre-qualifying them to proceed with their proposals.

The teams include:

Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture : Comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor Bros., Inc., and HNTB Corporation.

The Ames Team: Comprised of Ames Construction Inc. and Parsons Transportation Group.

American Bridge/Burns & McDonnell Team: Comprised of American Bridge Company, Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., and Modjeski and Masters, Inc.

Lunda Team: Comprised of Lunda Construction Company and T.Y. Lin International.

“We are excited about the interest we received and look forward to working with the shortlisted teams to further develop their proposals,” said Chester Bridge Project Director Brian Okenfuss. “Each team has great experience in both design and construction, and the proposals will detail their plans to meet or exceed each project goal.”

MoDOT says it will issue the request for proposal in September 2022. The design-build team is expected to be selected in March 2023, with construction beginning as early as spring 2023.

For more information about the Chester Bridge design-build project, please visit the project website here.

