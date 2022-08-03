Missouri House District 147 Candidates Voss, Leighton discuss voters’ top issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Republican’s were vying for an open house seat in Missouri’s 147th district.

The seat was vacated by Wayne Wallingford when he took the position of Missouri Revenue Director at the end of 2021.

John Voss won the race for the republican nomination in the primary election today.

Voss received a little over 40% of votes.

After finding out he won, Voss thanked his supporters.

“I am very happy with the confidence and the trust that the voters have placed in me,” Voss said. “I look forward to working with everyone in the district to make Cape Girardeau grow and prosper.”

He also said that issues that voters care about are at the top of his mind.

“With inflation over nine percent, people are worried about how they’re going to fill up their tanks and buy their groceries every week so I’m gonna try to lower taxes and reduce government spending so you can keep more of your hard earned money,” Voss said.

The only democratic candidate on the ballot is Andy Leighton, who will be facing off with Voss.

Leighton said he thinks there are a few issues that will be important to voters come November.

“They want a robust debate on multiple issues including the future of gun regulations, common sense gun regulations in our state to reduce violent crime,” Leighton said. “They want a robust discussion about reproductive rights and abortion, a whole gamut of issues surrounding that, and they are very interested in the energy jobs of the future.”

Leighton, Voss, and Libertarian candidate Greg Tlapek face off in November.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.