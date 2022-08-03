Heartland Votes

Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter

The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads.

Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.

TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged

“The damaged areas are beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Members of Kentucky’s legislature went up and helped unload donations in parts of Perry County, delivering a lifeline to people with any access to anything.

(Story continues below.)

“I don’t think it’s a might be. I think it is. You saw the river, or Buckhorn Lake that has cut them off. They have no access to food or water. Except what we just left there,” Stivers said.

The National Guard is flying mission after mission, going out over and over again to give critical items to people who desperately need them.

“Right now, we are trying to help out as many people as we can. Make sure people have enough water and food. Roads are cut off,” Sgt. Jacob Dixon with the National Guard said.

The job is never ending it seems, but so needed.

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

“Since Thursday we have been working from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. doing what we can to help out. We fly about seven to eight hours per day,” Sgt. Dixon said.

The way the Guard pilots maneuver the aircraft and land in these very narrow and small areas has been a sight to see. They are literally going places few others can.

Kentucky lawmakers who have been on some of these flights say a lot of the water and supplies delivered have been donated by generous people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the Rend Lake Resort will receive $17.5 million in...
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3
Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Following the surfacing of a video, workers at the Butler Co. Sheriff's Office are on...
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave