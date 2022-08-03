Gov. Pritzker to make announcement at Rend Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Franklin County on Wednesday, August 3.

Gov. Pritzker will be attending an event outside of the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center at 1:30 p.m.

According to the governor’s office, Pritzker will be making an announcement on Rend Lake investments.

There are no hints on what the investments might be.

There has been a push to reopen the now closed resort in Whittington for several years.

The Rend lake Resort and Conference Center sits on the banks of Rend Lake.

It was closed in December 2016 because of mold, peeling paint and other health-related issues, as well as payment issues with the vendor.

Rend Lake was officially recognized in 2007 as one of the seven wonders in Illinois.

The lake and Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area is a recreation destination.

Visitors come to enjoy boating, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, horseback riding and other outdoor recreation activities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.