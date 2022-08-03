Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear gives afternoon update on eastern Ky. flooding

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on eastern Kentucky flooding on Wednesday afternoon, August 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on eastern Kentucky flooding on Wednesday afternoon, August 3.

He said the death toll remains the same, 37 in five counties, but is still expected to increase.

  • Breathitt – 8
  • Clay – 2
  • Knott – 17 (13 adults and 4 children)
  • Letcher – 3
  • Perry – 7

The governor also warned that heat is expected in the impacted regions.

“Our biggest concern for today and tomorrow is the weather. It is very, very hot,” the governor said. “Highs are ranging in the 90s. Combined with a humid air mass, it’s going to make it feel much hotter. That’s why we have set up these cooling centers.”

There are a total of eight cooling stations across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. For details visit the governor’s flood resources web page.

“If you don’t have power, if you don’t have a cool place to be, today and tomorrow is going to get really hot,” he said. “For seniors, people with medical conditions and really everybody, make sure you take care of yourselves.”

Currently, the governor’s office said there are about 5,000 reported outages across Breathitt, Knott, Perry, Floyd and Letcher Counties.

On Tuesday, Governor Beshear visited the Emergency Operations Center and emergency shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School in Pike County and the Floyd County EOC and emergency shelter. He met with local officials in Breathitt County and toured the high school in the city of Jackson.

There are 10 emergency shelters actively assisting 221 people. You can visit the governor’s flood resources web page for a full list of locations and addresses.

According to the governor’s office, a mobile registration center is located in each of Knott, Breathitt, Letcher, Clay and Perry counties.

Center locations:

  • Breathitt County – 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County – Clay Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY, 41858
  • Perry County – Hazard Community and Technical College – 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

In addition to their great rescue work, the Kentucky National Guard has distributed 2,404 cases of water and 65 cases of meals ready to eat in the affected counties.

Four hundred Kentucky National Guard members are currently supporting the mission.

You can find more team coverage out of eastern Kentucky here.

