Fredericktown child care center employee accused of abuse

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee is accused of injuring a child at a southeast Missouri child care center.

Jaqueline Duffel, 43, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child (serious physical injury). Her bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

According to court documents, police were called to Kid’s Corner on South Chamber Drive around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

They say surveillance video at the child care center showed the child being dropped off around 7:10 a.m. on July 14. Court documents state the child was visibly upset and kept trying to go to the front door.

Staff members were shown trying to keep the child at the back of the room. According to court documents, staff members repeatedly drug him to the back of the room and placed him with Duffel.

Investigators say the surveillance video showed Duffel holding the child by the wrist with his arm extended above his head.

Another time, they said the surveillance video showed the child on the ground to Duffel’s right side. Duffel looked back at him and allegedly stepped on the child’s right shin, “visibly bowing [his] leg.”

According to court documents, Duffel picked up the screaming child and placed him on a bench on the back wall, but made no attempt to provide medical aid.

When another staff member came in at 7:30 a.m., court documents state she heard the child repeatedly saying “ouch” and holding his leg.

According to investigators, that staff member sat on the ground with the child until an adult came to pick him up.

During an interview with police, Duffel said she put the child on the ground. When investigators asked how she did that, she said “I’m sure forcefully.”

On July 19, investigators met with the child’s guardian who told them he was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. According to court documents, the child had a fracture on his right leg and was placed in a cast for four weeks.

