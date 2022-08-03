Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heat index values near 105 degrees

A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.(Source: cNews/Jamie Plaskie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be the driest day of the week with sunny skies! It will also be hot and humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s again, with heat index values close to 105 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. for our western and northern counties.

As a cold front moves into our northern counties tonight, chances for storms will increase early Thursday.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Damaging winds will be the main threat.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday will linger into Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 80s for a few days before heat and humidity returns by the weekend.

Afternoon highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to low 100s.

Isolated showers and storms will also be possible.

