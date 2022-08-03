Heartland Votes

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race

Eric Schmitt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.(Missouri AG office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago in the midst of a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped amid a very real risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run.

