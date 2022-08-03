Heartland Votes

Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden

Tawny Divietro, 36 of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death of a motorcyclist.
Tawny Divietro, 36 of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death of a motorcyclist.(Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety (DPS), 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Bernie man, was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and later died from his injuries.

Malden DPS said Divietro was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), death of another-not a passenger.

Divietro is being held without bond at the Dunklin County Justice Center.

