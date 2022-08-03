Heartland Votes

Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected...
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects