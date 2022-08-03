Heartland Votes

City of Caruthersville receives $35k rebate check from MPUC

From left to right: Councilman Paul Glass, Councilman Johnny Hood, Councilman Don Grable,...
From left to right: Councilman Paul Glass, Councilman Johnny Hood, Councilman Don Grable, Councilman Jimmy Lyons, City Clerk Takella Motton, Mayor Sue Grantham, Councilman Josh Rittenberry, Councilman Luther Robinson, D.A. Davidson Jon Benson.(Caruthersville)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Caruthersville received a check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) in the amount of $35,161.80.

The check was presented to the city by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA).

MPUC provided the funding for construction which will allow the city to improve wastewater systems.

According to a release, the check is a rebate of interest costs during the construction of the upgrades.

“The upgrades made to our water and wastewater systems are the result of years of hard work with federal and state agencies to keep the city’s water and wastewater systems in compliance and continue to provide safe, potable drinking water and reliable sewer service to residents of Caruthersville,” said Mayor Sue Grantham.

Mayor Grantham thanked city staff and gave special recognition to Whitney Watts for her tireless assistance.

