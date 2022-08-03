Heartland Votes

City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding

Mailbox.
According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding.(MGN/Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis.

They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding.

The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may not receive as much mail this week. They said the delays could impact when they receive utility bill payments, or when customers receive bills from them.

According to the city, mail delivery issues do not impact utility bill deadlines. They offer other services to avoid mail problems including: receiving your bill by email, paying online or over the phone or registering for free automatic payment.

