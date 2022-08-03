Cape Girardeau city council to discuss proposed new ward boundaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city council will discuss the proposed new ward boundaries.

According to the city, ward boundaries in Cape Girardeau will be updated soon to reflect the latest Census data.

You can click here to see maps of the current boundaries and the proposed boundaries.

They said each of the city’s six wards should have approximately the same number of residents who elect one city council member.

The city council will discuss the new wards at their August 15 meeting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.