Heartland Votes

Busch Valentine wins Dem. nomination in race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat

Trudy Busch Valentine/U.S. Senate
Trudy Busch Valentine/U.S. Senate(ky3)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open US Senate seat in Missouri.

Valentine defeated marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.

Valentine, a nurse, and member of the brewing Busch family will be a heavy underdog against Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election. She has never held elective office before.

