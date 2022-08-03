Heartland Votes

Back-to-school clinic to be held in Saline County

Egyptian Health Department is hosting a back-to-school-clinic with Dental Safari.
Egyptian Health Department is hosting a back-to-school-clinic with Dental Safari.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department and Dental Safari are hosting a back-to-school clinic on Wednesday, August 17.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department’s main office in Eldorado.

The goal of the clinic is to get students ready to head back to the classroom with required health and dental checks.

Immunizations and dental exams will be available. Parents are required to be present for immunizations.

The event will also feature giveaways, bike raffle, car seat checks, community resources and more.

