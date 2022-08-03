Back-to-school clinic to be held in Saline County

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department and Dental Safari are hosting a back-to-school clinic on Wednesday, August 17.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department’s main office in Eldorado.

The goal of the clinic is to get students ready to head back to the classroom with required health and dental checks.

Immunizations and dental exams will be available. Parents are required to be present for immunizations.

The event will also feature giveaways, bike raffle, car seat checks, community resources and more.

