Heartland Votes

Another Round Of High Heat Index Vales Today

Heat Advisory Through 8PM
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear skies Wednesday morning with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 70s. Very high moisture levels in the atmosphere will make it feel sticky outside. Today will be the driest day of the week with sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures approach the low to mid 90s again with heat index values close to 105F. A cold front north of the Heartland will move south nearing our northern counties tonight. This will increase chances of storms into early Thursday. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds are possible.

Additional scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday and linger into Friday. The added cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the 80s for a few days before things heat up again by the weekend. Heat index values look to reach the upper 90s to low 100s during this time with isolated chances of showers and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
A view at the 93 mile marker on I-55 of traffic backed up.
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/2/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Triple digits heat indices expected Wednesday, storms arrive late