Another Round Of High Heat Index Vales Today

Mostly clear skies Wednesday morning with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 70s. Very high moisture levels in the atmosphere will make it feel sticky outside. Today will be the driest day of the week with sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures approach the low to mid 90s again with heat index values close to 105F. A cold front north of the Heartland will move south nearing our northern counties tonight. This will increase chances of storms into early Thursday. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds are possible.

Additional scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday and linger into Friday. The added cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the 80s for a few days before things heat up again by the weekend. Heat index values look to reach the upper 90s to low 100s during this time with isolated chances of showers and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.