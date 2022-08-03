2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a video clip recorded inside the jail becomes public on social media.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said he takes the situation very seriously and is assessing the actions of a corrections officer and an investigator shown in that clip.

Dobbs described the video as showing the end of an incident lasting several minutes involving an inmate in the jail’s seclusion cell.

He said that incident happened in late January.

A description of the clip on YouTube suggests a corrections officer recorded it.

Dobbs said they believe the edited recording came from a former corrections officer currently facing a misdemeanor charge for bringing a prohibited item into the jail.

The sheriff said he is evaluating the circumstances that led up to the actions seen in the clip.

