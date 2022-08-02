Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack.

The accident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was with her mom, dad, and brother when she fell.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Carbondale where she later died from her injuries.

