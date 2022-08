GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was hit by a car that left the scene afterwards on Highway 25 about a fourth of a mile north of Gordonville.

An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away around 9:25 p.m.

She was seriously injured.

She was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.

