Triple digits heat indices expected Wednesday, storms arrive late

Quiet conditions expected overnight tonight, with lows only dropping back into the lower to mid 70s. Hot and humid weather takes over again on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s, with feels like numbers topping out in the triple digits. Most areas will feel more like 100 to 107 degrees during the afternoon. Rain chances look very limited through the day, but as cold front approaches they will go up by Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday. Overall the threat of severe weather looks low, but there could be some isolated damaging winds. The weekend look hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and just an isolated chance for a pop up thunderstorm.

