Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2.

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash.

He said no injuries were reported.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the crash is cleared from the road and traffic is moving; however, traffic will be backed up for a while.

