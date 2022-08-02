SIU picked 4th in Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Salukis Football team was picked to finish 4th in the MVFC preseason poll on Tuesday.

Defending National champion North Dakota State was the choice to repeat as league champions.

Five SIU players were named to the All-Conference team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. and cornerback PJ Jules were named to the first team.

Fullback Jacob Garrett safety Clayton Bush were named to the second team.

Southern Illinois opens up training camp Wednesday morning.

SIU begins regular season play September 3 at Incarnate Word and hosts SEMO in the War for the Wheel game on September 10.

