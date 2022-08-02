Heartland Votes

SIU picked 4th in Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll

Saluki Football team picked 4th in MVFC.
Saluki Football team picked 4th in MVFC.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Salukis Football team was picked to finish 4th in the MVFC preseason poll on Tuesday.

Defending National champion North Dakota State was the choice to repeat as league champions.

Five SIU players were named to the All-Conference team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. and cornerback PJ Jules were named to the first team.

Fullback Jacob Garrett safety Clayton Bush were named to the second team.

Southern Illinois opens up training camp Wednesday morning.

SIU begins regular season play September 3 at Incarnate Word and hosts SEMO in the War for the Wheel game on September 10.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

Latest News

Cardinals trade for left-handed pitcher.
Cardinals acquire veteran pitcher from Pirates
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22