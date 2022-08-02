Heartland Votes

Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody

By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.

They also located several individuals near a bonfire.

Sheriff Britton Ferrell said in a release that the victim had been shot three times and was then flown to a Memphis hospital for medical treatment.

Shortly after, the Charleston Department of Public Safety arrested 18-year-old Grayson Shipman of Morehouse.

Shipman was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property. He is being held on no bond at the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

The firearm allegedly used in the crime was also found.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting and adult-sponsored party where it took place are under investigation.

