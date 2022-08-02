Heartland Votes

Sen. Fowler isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has tested positive for COVID-19.
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release on Tuesday, August 2, the southern Illinois lawmakers said he took a test after developing mild symptoms.

Fowler, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he will stay home and isolate per CDC guidelines.

Read his full statement below.

“Today, after developing mild symptoms, I tested positive for the coronavirus. I am fully vaccinated, boosted and will remain at home in isolation per recommended guidelines. Unfortunately, this means I will not be at any press conferences or events I initially planned to attend.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
HEARTLAND VOTES GUIDE: Missouri Primary
Voters headed to the polls in Missouri for the primary election.
Heartland Votes: Missouri Primary Election
A southern Illinois man has been formally charged after he allegedly assaulted a Cape Girardeau...
Ill. man charged, accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman and shooting at her dog