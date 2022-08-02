Sen. Fowler isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release on Tuesday, August 2, the southern Illinois lawmakers said he took a test after developing mild symptoms.

Fowler, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he will stay home and isolate per CDC guidelines.

Read his full statement below.

“Today, after developing mild symptoms, I tested positive for the coronavirus. I am fully vaccinated, boosted and will remain at home in isolation per recommended guidelines. Unfortunately, this means I will not be at any press conferences or events I initially planned to attend.”

