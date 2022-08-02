Rain Early-Heat This Afternoon

A complex of rain/storms will move through the Heartland this morning mainly impacting the eastern half. As this activity fizzles out, added clouds could stay for the morning hours east of the Mississippi River. Southeast Missouri will see more sunshine. Morning temps will range in the 70s for most areas with isolated upper 60s where heavy rain has fallen. Clouds will decrease leading to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will range in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 105F again and isolated areas feeling even warmer. Isolated showers/storms can develop during the peak heat hours of the day which we will monitor if they do.

Warm and sticky conditions hold tonight with lows in the middle 70s by Wednesday morning. Heat advisories will continue through Wednesday night. As a front will inch closer to the Heartland on Thursday, plan for scattered rain and storms across our area.

-Lisa

