Heartland Votes

Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash

Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton...
Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people, including a Paducah police officer, were injured in a crash.

Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign.

According to police, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the intersection of South 28th Street and South 24th Street.

They say Officer Thomas Shiels was driving south on South 28th St. to help a McCracken County constable when a car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and Shiels could not stop in time to avoid a crash.

The driver of the other car, Holder, told officers that he was chasing another car, and admitted to running the stop sign.

Police say a witness and video from Shiel’s in-car camera confirmed the drivers’ accounts of the crash.

The Paducah Police Department requested the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigate.

Deputies say they found suspected marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in Holder’s vehicle.

Officer Shiels was taken to a Paducah hospital where he was treated and released.

Holder was taken to another hospital for treatment. When he was released, he was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

Latest News

A view at the 93 mile marker on I-55 of traffic backed up.
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Senator Dale Fowler tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Fowler tests positive for COVID-19
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Fowler isolating after testing positive for COVID-19