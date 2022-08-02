Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people, including a Paducah police officer, were injured in a crash.

Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign.

According to police, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the intersection of South 28th Street and South 24th Street.

They say Officer Thomas Shiels was driving south on South 28th St. to help a McCracken County constable when a car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and Shiels could not stop in time to avoid a crash.

The driver of the other car, Holder, told officers that he was chasing another car, and admitted to running the stop sign.

Police say a witness and video from Shiel’s in-car camera confirmed the drivers’ accounts of the crash.

The Paducah Police Department requested the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigate.

Deputies say they found suspected marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in Holder’s vehicle.

Officer Shiels was taken to a Paducah hospital where he was treated and released.

Holder was taken to another hospital for treatment. When he was released, he was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

