Heartland Votes

Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly all abortions are now banned in the state of Kentucky again.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals has now granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s motion for emergency relief.

That clears the way for the state to enforce its trigger law, banning abortion, as well as the six-week ban passed by the state.

Cameron released a statement saying he appreciates the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while the case is decided in court.

The ACLU of Kentucky said Kentuckians deserve better than “extremist politicians.” The group plans to appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Now, abortions are blocked until the case plays out in court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis

Latest News

According to City Planner Ryan Shrimplin, 16 N. Henderson Avenue is slated for demolition.
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
Equipment at the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant will be upgraded if voters approve.
Voters to decide on Jackson wastewater treatment plant upgrades
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles...
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit and run near Gordonville
TN National Guard helps rescue Kentucky flood victims
TN National Guard helps rescue Kentucky flood victims