Man charged with murder in connection with Bollinger Co. Fentanyl death

Christopher Wolk, of Patton, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder.
Christopher Wolk, of Patton, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder.(Bollinger County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a Fentanyl death earlier this year.

Christopher Wolk, of Patton, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation began on Sunday, January 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a home in Sedgewickville.

Shortly after they arrived, they man was pronounced dead. He was identified as Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Mo.

Following the initial investigation, deputies say they determined through forensic testing that Fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens’ death.

Deputies say they learned Wolk provided Stephens with the Fentanyl.

Following the investigation, the Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s filed charges against Wolk and a warrant was issued on July 27 for his arrest.

Wolk remains in custody at this time.

