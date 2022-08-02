Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Colorado for robbery was arrested in southeast Missouri after a chase.

Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill after an incident on May 13.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, an officer tried to stop Campbell on northbound Highway 67 near Katie Lane around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 after recognizing him from a chase on Monday night.

Officers say Campbell went eastbound on the Highway 60 byass, turned north on Highway T to KK and then south on 172 to Highway 67.

An officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E put out spike strips, but they said Campbell kept going.

He was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was then taken into custody.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Campbell was being evaluated at an area hospital.

