Heartland Votes

Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase

Campbell was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was then taken into custody.
Campbell was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was then taken into custody.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Colorado for robbery was arrested in southeast Missouri after a chase.

Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill after an incident on May 13.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, an officer tried to stop Campbell on northbound Highway 67 near Katie Lane around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 after recognizing him from a chase on Monday night.

Officers say Campbell went eastbound on the Highway 60 byass, turned north on Highway T to KK and then south on 172 to Highway 67.

An officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E put out spike strips, but they said Campbell kept going.

He was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was then taken into custody.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Campbell was being evaluated at an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

Latest News

A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
Polls close at 7 p.m. for the Missouri Primary Election.
Heartland Votes: Mo. Primary Election follow-up
Christopher Wolk, of Patton, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in connection with Bollinger Co. Fentanyl death
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects