Heartland Votes

Law enforcement agencies hold active shooter training at Dexter High School

Officers from the Missouri State highway Patrol, as well as local police departments and sheriff’s offices, are taking part in both video simulations and real life drills.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Missouri are going through active shooter training this week.

The training is taking place at Dexter High School.

Officers from the Missouri State highway Patrol, as well as local police departments and sheriff’s offices, are taking part in both video simulations and real life drills.

Sgt. Clark Parrott said the training is part of a community effort to keep our schools as safe as possible.

”So there’s not time in rural Missouri to wait for a SWAT team to show up,” he said. “So, if we have two officers from different agencies, there’s, there’s our entry team. And we’re training them a way to go in and find the threat through stimulation on, you know, sounds, smells, things that they can see while they’re trying to determine where the threat is at and the fact that the communities are allowing us to do it. It’s huge that we’re able to do that.”

Parrott said troopers from 13 counties in southeast Missouri have gone through, or will go through the active shooter training.

He said Dexter police and the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office will go through the training later this week.

