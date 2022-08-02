Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to hold update on flood response in eastern Kentucky

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to hold an update on the response to flooding in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning, August 2.

The briefing will be held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 7 a.m.

Gov. Beshear will discuss the latest conditions hit hard by flooding and what the state is doing to help.

After the briefing, Beshear will travel to three counties impacted by the devastating flooding to meet with local officials at county emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

The governor will also meet with volunteers and affected families at each EOC/emergency shelter in Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties.

