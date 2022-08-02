Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot & muggy

Counties shaded in orange are under a heat advisory through Wednesday night. Heat index values...
Counties shaded in orange are under a heat advisory through Wednesday night. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. Isolated spots will be higher.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Hot and muggy conditions continue today.

A complex of rain and storms continues to move through the Heartland this morning.

Most of the activity is in our eastern counties.

Morning temperatures are warm in the 70s, with isolated 60s where heavy rain has fallen.

Heat will build back up this afternoon.

Afternoon highs today and Wednesday will range in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees and isolated areas feeling even warmer.

Heat advisories continue for our western counties until Wednesday night.

Clouds will continue to gradually clear for a mostly sunny afternoon, but pop-up showers and storms are possible during the peak heat hours of the day.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

A front will inch closer to the Heartland on Thursday, which could bring scattered rain and storms.

