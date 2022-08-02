Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland.

The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure.

“We had just reset the museum when COVID hit, so we weren’t able to do fundraisers, our visitors basically stopped and the school visitors stopped and so when you don’t have any income coming in for two years it’s hard to sustain an institution that relies on admission and donations,” said Dunn. “So, it just wasn’t viable anymore.”

After the decision was made to shutdown the museum, organizers worked to find new homes for their collections.

The items specific and had significant history to Bollinger County were given to the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill.

Dunn said this included the baby dinosaurs, which are now located in the children’s section.

Other dinosaur bones and related items went to the Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau and some historical items went to the National Stars and Stripes Museum/Library in Bloomfield.

“We’re working with Altenburg Museum and a couple other smaller venues to have the exhibits that can be shared through the community,” explained Dunn.

The last item to leave the museum was Elvis, a nearly life-sized Allosaurus.

Elvis was moved outside near Highway 34 for everyone to see as they enter or leave Marble Hill.

Dunn hopes those who see Elvis are reminded that Bollinger County is ‘Dinosaur County.’

“Elvis we thought would be a very good promoter for our county because the only dinosaur in Missouri was found in Bollinger County and there is still a dig going on near Glenallen,” said Dunn.

No doubt the dinosaur will get some notice.

“Be able to enjoy the dinosaur, I mean that sparks everybody’s imagination, just imagine those walking around here millions of years ago,” said Dunn.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.