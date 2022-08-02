Cardinals trade Bader to Yankees, sources say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Outfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the Yankees in a last-minute deal on Tuesday, August 2, sources say.

According to MLB.com, a source reports the Yankees and Cardinals reached a deal that will send Bader to the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis.

Neither club has confirmed the deal.

Bader, a Gold Glove-winning center fielder and New York native, has hit .256/.303/.370 in his age-28 season.

He is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and is under club control through 2023.

The 29-year-old Montgomery posted a 3.69 ERA and struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings in 21 starts with the Yankees this season, his sixth in the majors.

He won’t become a free agent until 2024.

