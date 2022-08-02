Heartland Votes

Cardinals trade Bader to Yankees, sources say

Outfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the Yankees in a last-minute deal on Tuesday, August 2,...
Outfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the Yankees in a last-minute deal on Tuesday, August 2, sources say.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Outfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the Yankees in a last-minute deal on Tuesday, August 2, sources say.

According to MLB.com, a source reports the Yankees and Cardinals reached a deal that will send Bader to the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis.

Neither club has confirmed the deal.

Bader, a Gold Glove-winning center fielder and New York native, has hit .256/.303/.370 in his age-28 season.

He is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and is under club control through 2023.

The 29-year-old Montgomery posted a 3.69 ERA and struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings in 21 starts with the Yankees this season, his sixth in the majors.

He won’t become a free agent until 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

Latest News

Saluki Football team picked 4th in MVFC.
SIU picked 4th in Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
Cardinals trade for left-handed pitcher.
Cardinals acquire veteran pitcher from Pirates
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/1/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/1/22