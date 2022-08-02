Heartland Votes

Cardinals acquire veteran pitcher from Pirates

By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) -The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday night they acquired Left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana and right-handed relief pitcher Chris Stratton from the Pirates for pitchers Johan Oviedo and minor league infielder Malcom Nunez.

The 33-year old Quintana is a veteran of 11 Major League seasons. He was 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA for Pittsburgh this season.

The 31-year old Stratton appeared in 40 games for the Pirates this season, going 5-4.

