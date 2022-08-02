Cape Girardeau thrift store sees increase in customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri thrift store is seeing an increase in customers.

With prices increasing, Once Upon a Child store manager Mary Doar said, “They don’t want to spend, or can’t spend a lot of money on their child for a new wardrobe for school or they might only be able to buy brand new pair of tennis shoes, but their kids still need shorts, or collared shirts, and jeans.”

The business sells and buys baby and toddler apparel, along with equipment and strollers.

Doar believes it’s due to the affordability compared to big box stores and what they charge.

Employee Emily King said she sees familiar faces from time to time.

“They can go and buy their school supplies, or they can go buy groceries, they can go buy something for the cash that we give them,” King said.

They are open every day and purchases gently-used toddler/baby apparel and items.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.